Houston woman pleads guilty to threatening to kill Obama

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A Houston woman who goes by the name Teddy Bear Paradise pleaded guilty on Friday to threatening to assassinate President Barack Obama, prosecutors said on Friday.

The woman, formerly known as Denise O‘Neal, 56, told a federal court that she sent a letter in November threatening to murder the president, and about a month later she told two Secret Service agents of her intention to assassinate Obama.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 7 and she faces up to five years in a federal prison, U.S. prosecutors said. A lawyer for the woman was not immediately available for comment.

This is the second time O‘Neal has been charged with threatening to assassinate a sitting president.

According to the court documents, O‘Neal pleaded guilty to sending letters in 2008 threatening to kill then President George W. Bush.

She had previously pleaded guilty to sending threatening letters in 2005 in California, documents showed.

