Washington state school, scene of 2014 shooting, cleared after bomb threat

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A Washington state high school that was the scene of a shooting rampage last October received the all clear after being evacuated on Wednesday over a bomb threat, the school district said.

The threat was made in a robotic phone message around 1:45 p.m. local time to an office at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, the site of a shooting last year in which five teenage students were killed, including the gunman.

Local law enforcement, who swept the school grounds with bomb-sniffing dogs, gave the all clear about five hours later, the school district said in a statement on its website.

“Although this may have been an emotionally difficult afternoon for some, everyone followed directions and responded well to the incident,” it said in the statement.

Classes at the campus, which is about an hour’s drive north of Seattle, are slated to resume on Thursday as regularly scheduled, the district said.

In October, a 15-year-old student, Jaylen Fryberg, opened fire on a cafeteria gathering of his cousins and three close friends he had arranged via text message, before turning the weapon on himself.

The killings marked the latest in a string of shooting rampages at U.S. schools and other public places that have renewed a national debate about student safety and the extent of gun control regulation.

Area police tweeted after Wednesday’s evacuation that parents could pick up their children at a nearby church where students were sheltered after the shooting. Police officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Girls’ basketball games slated for Wednesday evening were canceled, the school district said on its website.