FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiger cub found in Southern California residential community
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 4, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Tiger cub found in Southern California residential community

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A 3-month-old tiger cub has been found in a small Southern California town, a humane society said on Friday, and it was unclear where it came from.

The Ramona Humane Society in San Jacinto, 70 miles (110 km) east of Los Angeles, said on its Facebook page the male cub was found on Thursday and that California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff took it to an exotic animal sanctuary.

The humane society posted a short video of the cub drinking from a bucket of water in an enclosure.

Local television station CBS Los Angeles said the young tiger measures two feet (60 cm) long and was found by a woman in Hemet, just south of San Jacinto.

Representatives from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary northeast of Los Angeles in Phelan, where the cub was reportedly taken, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

It was unclear who might have owned the tiger cub or how it got loose.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.