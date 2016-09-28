Artists Gonzalo Duran and his wife Cheri Pann laugh in the studio of their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Glass tiles are pictured on the entry gate at the Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Coffee mugs and other objects are pictured cemented into a wall at the Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Artist Gonzalo Duran lays a tile walkway at his home, the Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Artist Gonzalo Duran is shown inside his studio at the Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Artist Gonzalo Duran lays a tile walkway at his home, the Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Artist Cheri Pann glazes tiles in the studio of their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The kitchen of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann's Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ceramic figurines are shown at artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann's Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Artist Gonzalo Duran looks at sketches in the kitchen of his home, the Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photos of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann are seen in the kitchen of their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Artist Gonzalo Duran works in his kitchen as a bathroom is shown at his and artist Cheri Pann's Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A photo of the house before it became the Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A visitor views the work of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann at their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

VENICE, Calif. The Mosaic Tile House in Venice stands as a monument to two decades of artistic collaboration between Cheri Pann and husband Gonzalo Duran.

"It's tchotchke heaven," Pann, 76, told Reuters about her kaleidoscopic bungalow. "It's turned out to be an homage to putting everything possible into cement."

By "everything," Pann means figurines of poodles and hula girls, commemorative china baseball bats and a sweeping arch of coffee cups, their handles pointing skyward. Smashed pottery and shards of mirror make up the more traditional mosaic patterns on the house's interior and exterior surfaces.

The couple met in 1992 when Duran was working at an art supply store and Pann was in need of some acrylic paints. They still go back to the same store for supplies.

The house is on a quiet street, a 20-minute bike ride from the beach. Pann bought it in 1994 and wanted to build an art studio in it.

After the studio was built, Pann made tiles for the bathroom.

"It was so much fun doing it, we just kept on going," said Duran, 72, who was born in Mexico and raised in East Los Angeles.

Tiles in the shapes of butterflies, camels and giraffes surround the sink. A ceramic cockerel sits proudly atop the breakfast bar. One of the walls is covered in photographs of the couple. Kitchen appliances are decorated with paint.

The collaboration is, Pann said, the ultimate "honey-do" project. She makes the tiles, he lays them.

"He's busy working, working, working and then I'll come along and say, 'Hon, hmmm, there is something wrong and I won't know what it is.' And then he'll take a look back and he'll say, 'Ah, I know what it is,' and then he'll fix it," Pann said.

Pann was encouraged by family and professors to pursue accounting, but at age 18 she went to a Van Gogh show and never looked back.

"The story behind the house is really about the love story behind Gonzalo and myself," Pann said. "We salsa in the house, we kiss all day long, and if it weren't toxic, I'd paint on him."

Pann hopes the Mosaic Tile House eventually will be preserved on the National Register of Historic Places. He is convinced the house will stay standing.

"To tear this down is a big job. So I mean it'll be here forever," he said.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York and Reuters TV in LA; Editing by Bill Trott)