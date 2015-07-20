FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts police in billboard campaign to identify dead girl
July 20, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Massachusetts police in billboard campaign to identify dead girl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Police in Massachusetts on Monday launched a billboard campaign to try to identify a 4-year-old girl whose body, stuffed in a trash bag, was found by a woman walking her dog on the waterfront almost a month ago.

The Massachusetts State Police said a computer-generated image of what the girl may have looked like while alive will be mounted on 84 billboards around the state as they continue to search for any clues as to the girl’s identity and to answer the question of how her remains turned up on Deer Island, a narrow spit of land in Boston Harbor.

The girl would have stood about 3-1/2 feet tall and weighed about 30 pounds, was wearing black-and-white polka-dotted leggings and found with a zebra-print fleece blanket that police say they believe may have been dear to her. Her remains were found on June 25.

”Investigators have acted on hundreds of leads and coordinated dozens of well-being checks on children locally, nationally and internationally,“ police said in a statement. ”To date, however, none have led to the child’s identification.

The billboards also features images of the leggings and blanket and bear the message “Did you know me? Please ... tell the police my name.”

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Sandra Maler

