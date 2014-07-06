Search for missing toddler ends with body found in NY City lake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A family outing to a New York City park ended in tragedy on Saturday after a 2-year-old girl wandered off, and police divers found her body in a lake after an hours-long search, authorities said.

The family was enjoying a sunny afternoon in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park when the toddler, identified as Ruhshona Kurbonova of Brooklyn, walked off with a 4-year-old boy who was a relative.

The boy was found a short time later, covered in algae, according to WCBS Radio.

Police responded to a 1 p.m. report that a child had vanished near the park’s boathouse and deployed a scuba team to search the murky waters.

“Officers were informed by a 37-year-old female that her 2- year-old daughter was missing and possibly went into the lake,” the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

Hours later, the scuba divers recovered the girl, who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was continuing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.