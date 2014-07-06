FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Search for missing toddler ends with body found in NY City lake
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 6, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

Search for missing toddler ends with body found in NY City lake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A family outing to a New York City park ended in tragedy on Saturday after a 2-year-old girl wandered off, and police divers found her body in a lake after an hours-long search, authorities said.

The family was enjoying a sunny afternoon in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park when the toddler, identified as Ruhshona Kurbonova of Brooklyn, walked off with a 4-year-old boy who was a relative.

The boy was found a short time later, covered in algae, according to WCBS Radio.

Police responded to a 1 p.m. report that a child had vanished near the park’s boathouse and deployed a scuba team to search the murky waters.

“Officers were informed by a 37-year-old female that her 2- year-old daughter was missing and possibly went into the lake,” the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

Hours later, the scuba divers recovered the girl, who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was continuing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.