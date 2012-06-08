Former Dodgers manager Lasorda leaves hospital

Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and current Special Advisor to the Chairman Tommy Lasorda makes his way to the dugout before their MLB spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Phoenix, Arizona in this March 21, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Darryl Webb/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who led the baseball team to two World Series championships, was released on Thursday from a hospital where he had been treated for a minor heart attack, the team said.

Lasorda, 84, was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center for treatment on Monday.

Doctors inserted a stent to correct a blocked artery in Lasorda’s heart, the team said.

When he suffered the heart attack, Lasorda was in New York representing the Dodgers at the first-year player draft. Lasorda’s current role with the Dodgers is special adviser to the chairman.

In addition to World Series titles in 1981 and 1988, Lasorda’s Dodgers teams won four National League pennants and eight division championships during his 20-year career as the Dodgers’ manager, which ended in 1996.