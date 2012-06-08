Former Dodgers manager Lasorda leaves hospital

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who led the baseball team to two World Series championships, was released on Thursday from a hospital where he had been treated for a minor heart attack, the team said.
Lasorda, 84, was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center for treatment on Monday.
Doctors inserted a stent to correct a blocked artery in Lasorda’s heart, the team said.
When he suffered the heart attack, Lasorda was in New York representing the Dodgers at the first-year player draft. Lasorda’s current role with the Dodgers is special adviser to the chairman.
In addition to World Series titles in 1981 and 1988, Lasorda’s Dodgers teams won four National League pennants and eight division championships during his 20-year career as the Dodgers’ manager, which ended in 1996.
Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis