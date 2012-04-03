FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines cancels Dallas flights due to storms
April 3, 2012 / 9:28 PM / 6 years ago

American Airlines cancels Dallas flights due to storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines canceled more than 400 flights in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday after several tornadoes ripped through the surrounding area.

The carrier said it was canceling 230 outbound flights and a similar number of inbound flights at the airport, the company’s largest hub.

American said it also needed to inspect more than 100 planes that were on the ground during the storm for possible damage.

“We are going to have to do hail inspections on lots and lots of aircraft before we do any flying with them,” said Tim Smith, the company’s spokesman.

“Before we do that, we’re pretty well not doing any flying this evening.”

Dallas-Fort Worth is the eighth busiest airport in the world in terms of passengers.

Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Writing by James Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra Maler

