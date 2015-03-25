FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Arkansas, damaging structures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A storm system produced at least three tornadoes in Arkansas and Oklahoma on Wednesday, downing power lines and causing damage to structures, officials said.

There have been no immediate reports of major injuries or deaths.

A tornado was spotted in Moore, Oklahoma, local media reports said. The Oklahoma City suburb was hit by a tornado in 2013 that killed 24 and injured more than 300.

Police in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs said mobile homes were tipped over by a tornado that has left large parts of the area without power.

Another tornado was reported in northwest Arkansas.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City; Editing by Eric Beech

