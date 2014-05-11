FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tornado damages homes in Missouri town, no injuries reported
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 11, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Tornado damages homes in Missouri town, no injuries reported

Kevin Murphy

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY Mo. (Reuters) - A tornado seriously damaged homes and toppled trees in a small town just east of Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, but a law enforcement dispatcher said there were no initial reports of injuries.

Officials said the twister touched down in Orrick, Missouri, and local television news footage showed it tore through several homes, leaving only the shells standing. It flattened some other buildings, felled large trees and flipped over cars and campers.

The tornado struck about 5:40 p.m local time, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Hawblitzel in Kansas City.

A dispatcher for the Ray County sheriff’s office said there were no known injuries from the twister. Orrick is a town of about 820 people some 30 miles (48 km) northeast of downtown Kansas City.

A tornado warning remained in effect on Saturday evening for some communities east of Orrick, but the threat was expected to lessen as the storm system moved on, Hawblitzel said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.