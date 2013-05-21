Death toll rises to at least 51 in Oklahoma tornado : state agency

(Reuters) - The death toll from a huge tornado that struck Moore, Oklahoma on Monday rose to 51, the state medical examiner’s office said.

Amy Elliott, chief administrative officer of the Oklahoma medical examiner’s office, said 51 were confirmed dead, up from 37 fatalities reported earlier.

The powerful tornado, rated the second highest strength level of EF4 and packing winds of up to 200 miles per hour, touched down at midafternoon and devastated a wide area of the town.