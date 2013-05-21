Dozens injured in Oklahoma tornado, hospitals say

(Reuters) - Dozens of people were injured in a huge tornado that flattened parts of Moore, Oklahoma, on Monday, according to officials of three hospitals.

There were no confirmed reports of fatalities yet.

Integris Southwest Medical center in Oklahoma City, which has the biggest emergency room in the state, had received 19 patients, said Integris spokeswoman Brooke Cayot. Of those, seven were in critical condition, seven in serious and five listed as fair or good.

“They (injured) are coming in minute by minute,” said Cayot.

St. Anthony Healthplex South in Oklahoma City said it received four patients but none were seriously injured.

The University of Oklahoma Medical Center had received at least 10 injured, said Scott Coppenbarger, director of public relations. No other details were immediately available.