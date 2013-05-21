FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama declares major disaster in Oklahoma after deadly tornadoes
May 21, 2013

Obama declares major disaster in Oklahoma after deadly tornadoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama declared a major disaster in Oklahoma after deadly tornadoes struck the state on Sunday and Monday and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts, the White House said on Monday.

The White House said aid can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses and other recovery efforts.

Obama spoke by telephone with Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin earlier on Monday, the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

