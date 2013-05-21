FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma officials say 24, not 51, bodies found after massive tornado
#U.S.
May 21, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma officials say 24, not 51, bodies found after massive tornado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Officials in Oklahoma City said on Tuesday that 24 bodies were recovered after a devastating tornado tore through Moore, Oklahoma, a sharp decline from the 51 deaths they previously reported.

“We have got good news. The number right now is 24,” said Amy Elliott, chief administrative officer at the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s Office. The prior figure of 51 dead may have included some double-reported casualties, Elliott said.

“There was a lot of chaos,” Elliott said.

She cautioned that additional bodies could yet be recovered from the rubble.

All but three of the bodies that have been recovered have been identified and are being returned to their families, Elliott said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

