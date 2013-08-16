FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
School reopens in Oklahoma town devastated by tornado
August 16, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

School reopens in Oklahoma town devastated by tornado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - School opened on Friday in Moore, Oklahoma, three months after an EF-5 tornado killed seven students, left two elementary schools in shambles and damaged other schools.

Students at Plaza Towers Elementary School are attending classes this school year in Central Junior High School while students at Briarwood Elementary will be at Emmaus Baptist Church, according to school officials.

Seven Plaza Towers students died in the May 20 tornado, which killed 24 people in all and injured 240.

“This year we are so thankful to everyone who has reached out to our school community during our recent tragedy,” Moore schools Superintendent Robert Romines said in a recent statement on the school district’s website. “While we must move forward, we will never forget.”

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
