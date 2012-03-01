FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead from possible tornadoes in Tennessee, total now 11
March 1, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 6 years

Two dead from possible tornadoes in Tennessee, total now 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - Two people died in Tennessee from a rash of storms and possible tornadoes moving east from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states on Wednesday evening, bringing the national storm death toll to 11 people over the last day.

Tennessee Emergency Management spokesman Jeremy Heidt confirmed one person dead in Cumberland County east of Nashville.

In neighboring DeKalb County, Tennessee, a second person was confirmed dead by Ambulance Service director Ray Cook. No further details were immediately available on either fatality.

Earlier on Tuesday, six people were confirmed dead from a large EF-4 tornado in southern Illinois, and three people died in Missouri.

Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

