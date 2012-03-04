FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana toddler found alive in field dies of injuries
March 4, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 6 years

Indiana toddler found alive in field dies of injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A toddler who was found alone in a field in tornado-ravaged southeast Indiana after her parents and siblings were killed during last week’s tornadoes died on Sunday of her injuries, Indiana state police said.

Angel Babcock, who was reported to be 14 months old, had been in critical condition in a Kentucky hospital since Friday, when she was rescued after a tornado hit her family’s mobile home in New Pekin, Indiana.

Sergeant Jerry Gooden of the Indiana State Police said he was notified on Sunday afternoon by the county coroner in Louisville that Angel had died, bringing Indiana’s death toll from the tornadoes to 13.

Reporting By Karen Brooks; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

