New York man killed by remote-controlled toy helicopter: police
September 5, 2013 / 11:50 PM / in 4 years

New York man killed by remote-controlled toy helicopter: police

Ellen Wulfhorst

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A young New York City man was killed on Thursday after being struck in the head by a remote-controlled toy helicopter he was flying in a city park, police said.

Roman Pirozek, 19, suffered the fatal head injury at Calvert Vaux Park in Brooklyn, police said.

Witnesses told police the helicopter he was flying crashed into Pirozek and cut off part of the top of his head.

Pirozek appeared to have been an avid enthusiast of the remote-controlled miniature helicopters. Videos posted by Pirozek on YouTube and photos on his Facebook page show him working on the machines and flying them.

Calvert Vaux Park is designated by the city as a “Model Aircraft Field” for enthusiasts.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Ken Wills

