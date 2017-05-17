China industry body raises concerns about U.S. aluminum probe

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese metals industry body said on Wednesday it was concerned about the fairness of a U.S. probe into aluminum imports, following earlier concerns raised by the country's Commerce Ministry.

"Our association is highly concerned about this, and worried about the fairness of the probe and its results," China's Non Ferrous Metals Industry Association said in a statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation last month into whether aluminum imports from China and elsewhere were compromising U.S. national security.

The industry body said it was worried the U.S. action could damage free trade and the development of the global aluminum industry.

China's Commerce Ministry said last month it was concerned by the probe and hoped to resolve the dispute through talks.