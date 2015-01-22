FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 5:09 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. senator says wants to introduce fast-track trade bill by end January

U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) (R) confers with an aide after Democratic and Republican party policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate committee responsible for trade said on Thursday he wanted to introduce a bill by the end of January that grants the White House authority to fast track trade deals.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said talks with Democrats on the final form of the bill, seen as key to sealing major trade deals, had come a long way.

“We want to do it before the end of this month if we can get everything put together,” he told reporters. He said the aim was to move the bill out of the committee stage by the end of February, which could suggest a vote in March.

Reporting by Krista Hughes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
