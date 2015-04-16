U.S. Senators introduce fast-track trade bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill in the Senate and House of Representatives to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress.

A summary of the bill, released by Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, the panel’s top Democrat, Ron Wyden, and the Republican chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, Paul Ryan, said it would have new negotiating objectives on currency manipulation and human rights.