Boehner says Obama must deliver Democratic votes on trade bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday there was strong Republican support for legislation to streamline the passage of new trade deals through Congress, but U.S. President Barack Obama needed to boost Democratic support.

Democrats have said they are wary of the “fast-track” negotiation authority because they fear that a trade deal currently being negotiated with several Asian countries could hurt American workers.