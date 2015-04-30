FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner says Obama must deliver Democratic votes on trade bill
April 30, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner says Obama must deliver Democratic votes on trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday there was strong Republican support for legislation to streamline the passage of new trade deals through Congress, but U.S. President Barack Obama needed to boost Democratic support.

Democrats have said they are wary of the “fast-track” negotiation authority because they fear that a trade deal currently being negotiated with several Asian countries could hurt American workers.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
