U.S. House Speaker: Obama must produce Democratic votes for trade bill

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) arrives at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he was working to get a controversial fast-track trade bill passed and that President Barack Obama must produce more Democratic votes for it.

“He’s got some work to do too,” Boehner said.

Earlier on Thursday, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Republicans would have to produce at least 200 votes for the bill, out of the 218 needed to pass in the House.

President Barack Obama supports the bill, but many of his fellow Democrats do not.