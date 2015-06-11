Boehner: Program in trade bill should not help government employees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said he was encouraged by bipartisan talks on trade legislation but said Democrats’ request to include federal employees in a bill to help workers hurt by trade deals was a “red herring.”

Boehner, a Republican, said federal workers had not been part of Trade Adjustment Assistance Programs since 2011 and he did not see why they should be included now. “I‘m hopeful that Democrats will do their part” to pass trade legislation this week, he added.