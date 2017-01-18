FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Alibaba's Ma says no chance of U.S. trade war with China
#Technology News
January 18, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 7 months ago

Alibaba's Ma says no chance of U.S. trade war with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma, attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017.Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"China and (the) U.S. will never have a trade war. Give Trump some time. He's open minded," Ma told a panel at the meeting of business and political leaders in the Swiss Alps.

Ma met U.S. President-elect Donald Trump last week and laid out the Chinese e-commerce giant's new plan to bring one million small U.S. businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese consumers over the next five years.

Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by David Goodman

