8 months ago
U.S. finds dumping of residential washing machines from China
December 9, 2016 / 6:47 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. finds dumping of residential washing machines from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it had made a final determination that certain large residential washers were being imported from China at below fair value, and it set duties on the products of up to 52.5 percent.

The investigation followed a petition by Whirlpool Corp over imports of washers manufactured in China by two South Korean companies, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc.

If the U.S. International Trade Commission makes a final determination that the domestic injury was harmed by the imports, the duties will become final. The commission is scheduled to make its decision on or about Jan. 23.

In 2015, imports of such washers from China were valued at an estimated $1.1 billion, it said. 

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Richard Chang

