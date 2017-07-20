FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in 2 hours

China says it discussed with U.S. measures to cut steel output capacity

1 Min Read

Cranes are seen above piles of steel pipes to be exported at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, December 1, 2015.China Daily/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Chinese and U.S. officials discussed cutting excess global steel production capacity and agreed to "active and effective" measures to address the issue, China's embassy in Washington said on Thursday, a day after high-level economic meetings in Washington.

"In this breakout session, the two sides focused their discussion on steel, aluminum and high-tech trade," the embassy said in a statement. "The two sides had in-depth discussion on cutting excess steel production capacity in the world and agreed to active and effective measures to jointly address this global issue."

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

