U.S. makes final finding imported China truck, bus tires dumped, subsidized

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it made a final finding that bus and truck tires from China were dumped at below market prices and were unfairly subsidized.

The department determined final subsidy rates ranging from 38.61 percent to 65.46 percent and antidumping margins ranging from 9 percent to 22.57 percent, it said in a statement.

In 2015, U.S. imports of more than 8.9 million truck and bus tires from China were worth $1.07 billion, the statement said.

The International Trade Commission, which must find damage to U.S. industry for the tariffs to remain in effect, is expected to release its conclusion on March 6.

Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co Ltd faces an antidumping duty of 9 percent and other producers in China face a 22.57 percent rate, the department said.

The Commerce Department calculated final subsidy rates of 38.61 percent for Double Coin Holdings Ltd and 65.46 percent for Guizhou Tyre Co Ltd. The department established a final subsidy rate of 52.04 percent for all other producers in China, the statement said.

The findings result from a probe launched last year after a petition by the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.