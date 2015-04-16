FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate leader McConnell seeks quick debate on trade bill
April 16, 2015

Senate leader McConnell seeks quick debate on trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation introduced on Thursday to help the United States negotiate trade deals with foreign countries won quick support from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who directs the legislative agenda in the 100-member chamber controlled by Republicans.

"I look forward to the (Senate Finance) committee's consideration of this and other trade legislation, and I hope to bring the TPA bill to the Senate floor for debate in the very near future," McConnell said in a statement.

Trade Promotion Authority gives the Obama administration latitude to negotiate trade pacts with congressional oversight.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

