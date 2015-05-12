Senate negotiators on fast-track trade bill weigh new option

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senators trying to rescue a troubled U.S. fast-track trade bill were considering folding in three other trade measures, but removing a provision that would penalize countries found to be manipulating their currencies, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Under such a deal, which has not been finalized, the Senate would hold a separate vote on whether to go after currency manipulators like China, said the source, who asked not to be identified.