Senate negotiators on fast-track trade bill weigh new option
May 12, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Senate negotiators on fast-track trade bill weigh new option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senators trying to rescue a troubled U.S. fast-track trade bill were considering folding in three other trade measures, but removing a provision that would penalize countries found to be manipulating their currencies, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Under such a deal, which has not been finalized, the Senate would hold a separate vote on whether to go after currency manipulators like China, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

Reporting By Richard Cowan

