Strong bipartisan backing for U.S. trade authority bill in panel: Hatch
April 22, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Strong bipartisan backing for U.S. trade authority bill in panel: Hatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation giving the U.S. Congress oversight of trade deals negotiated by the Obama administration will receive strong bipartisan support in the Senate Finance Committee that is writing the bill, Chairman Orrin Hatch predicted on Wednesday.

But Hatch warned that inserting stronger currency manipulation requirements, beyond those already in the measure, into the bill could hurt chances for finishing a free-trade deal with Pacific Rim countries.

Hatch’s Finance Committee is debating and considering amendments on Wednesday to the “trade promotion authority” bill to give Congress an up or down vote on any free trade deal.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

