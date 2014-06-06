U.S. to keep probing anti-dumping claim on Chinese containers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will continue investigating claims that Chinese manufacturers are selling containers for road and rail goods transport in the United States at unfairly low prices.

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on Friday that there was a reasonable indication that imports of 53-foot domestic dry containers were hurting the local industry, after a 4-2 vote among commissioners.

The decision means Commerce Department officials will keep looking into whether the containers are made using government subsidies or being sold too cheaply. Preliminary determinations are due by the end of September.

In 2013, imports of the containers from China were worth $184.2 million. The complaint was made by Wisconsin firm Stoughton Trailers.