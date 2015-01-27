FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade official says Treasury taking lead on currency manipulation
#Business News
January 27, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. trade official says Treasury taking lead on currency manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

American dollar notes are displayed in this photo illustration in Johannesburg August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is taking the lead on addressing currency manipulation, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday.

At a Senate committee hearing on trade, Froman was pressed to say whether the administration would seek to address currency manipulation in a Pacific trade pact currently under negotiation.

Froman said Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had the lead in currency issues “at this point” and was raising them bilaterally and in international groups such as the Group of Seven and the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
