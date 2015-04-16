FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew says will press trading partners on exchange rates
April 16, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew says will press trading partners on exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks at the start of a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday the United States had made progress in convincing other countries not to manipulate their currencies and would press even harder for trading partners to let exchange rates move freely.

Lew made the remarks in testimony prepared for a Senate Finance Committee hearing on trade. Many U.S. lawmakers want the administration to insist on tough currency rules in trade pacts, but officials say that is not the right forum.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts on exchange rates using the tools and channels that are most effective,” Lew said. 

“We will build on our ongoing multilateral and bilateral engagement...to press countries even harder toward more market-determined exchange rates and to secure strong commitments on currency disciplines,” he said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
