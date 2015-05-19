FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury steps up pressure on Congress over currency rules
May 19, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Treasury steps up pressure on Congress over currency rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "Financial Stability Oversight Council Accountability" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday he would recommend that President Barack Obama veto any trade bill punishing currency manipulators with sanctions, pushing back against lawmakers intent on grafting such rules into trade deals.

In a letter to senators, Lew said the Obama administration did not support a proposed currency amendment to legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress.

“I would recommend the president veto legislation with a currency amendment that would jeopardize our ability to protect the U.S. economy,” he wrote in the letter. 

Reporting by Jason Lange and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
