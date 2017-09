U.S. President Barack Obama answers a reporter's question after delivering a statement on the economy in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will sign into law a bill that will strengthen trade enforcement rules and provide new tools to address currency manipulation, the White House said on Thursday.

The legislation, known as the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act, was part of a package of trade legislation originally presented to Congress in June.