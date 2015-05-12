FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Hatch: new fast-track trade plan could take one or two days
#Politics
May 12, 2015

Senator Hatch: new fast-track trade plan could take one or two days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch said on Tuesday the Senate could take one or two days to put together a new plan to move forward with fast-track trade promotion authority that would clear the way for a sweeping Pacific trade pact.

“Sometimes you just have to let it percolate for a while. I think one or two days,” said Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. He said the idea would be to have four votes on four trade bills Democrats want.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech

