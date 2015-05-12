Senator Hatch: new fast-track trade plan could take one or two days

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch said on Tuesday the Senate could take one or two days to put together a new plan to move forward with fast-track trade promotion authority that would clear the way for a sweeping Pacific trade pact.

“Sometimes you just have to let it percolate for a while. I think one or two days,” said Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. He said the idea would be to have four votes on four trade bills Democrats want.