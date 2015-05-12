FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key U.S. senator announces concerns with fast-track legislation
May 12, 2015

Key U.S. senator announces concerns with fast-track legislation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, a leading Democrat behind “fast-track” trade negotiating authority, announced he will vote “no” on a procedural step on Tuesday that is designed to clear the way for debating the controversial legislation President Barack Obama badly wants.

An aide to Wyden, the senior Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said the senator was concerned about a lack of enforcement provisions he wants to be included before going forward.

Wyden’s opposition at this stage, along with some other key Democrats, likely means that the trade legislation will not yet advance.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott

