U.S. Democratic aide: serious problems remain with trade legislation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Serious procedural problems remain with key U.S. trade legislation despite a bipartisan agreement over funding for a program to support workers who lose their jobs due to trade, a senior U.S. Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

Although House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner negotiated an alternative to Medicare cuts to pay for the program, many Democrats were still unhappy the fix would be implemented in parallel legislation with “no guarantee” that the separate bill would be enacted, said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.