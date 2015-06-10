FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Democratic aide: serious problems remain with trade legislation
#Politics
June 10, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Democratic aide: serious problems remain with trade legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Serious procedural problems remain with key U.S. trade legislation despite a bipartisan agreement over funding for a program to support workers who lose their jobs due to trade, a senior U.S. Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

Although House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner negotiated an alternative to Medicare cuts to pay for the program, many Democrats were still unhappy the fix would be implemented in parallel legislation with “no guarantee” that the separate bill would be enacted, said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey

