U.S. confirms import duties on Chinese chlorination chemicals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States confirmed steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in sanitizing water on Tuesday after a complaint the products were unfairly subsidized and sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.

In its final decision, the Department of Commerce set anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on imports from China of calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water, and anti-subsidy duties of 65.85 percent.

The companies the duties will hit include China Petrochemical International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp (600028.SS), Hubei Dinglong Chemical Co (300054.SZ), Tianjin Jinbin International Trade, and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.

The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. The United States imported an estimated $8.1 million worth of calcium hypochlorite from China in 2013.

The decision is subject to a final ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is due by Jan. 22 2015.