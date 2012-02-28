New unit to focus on biggest trade barriers: Kirk

U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk makes opening remarks at a trade minister and small and medium size enterprise ministers meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Big Sky, Montana May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new U.S. government team created on Tuesday to crack down on unfair foreign trade practices will focus on the “most commercially significant challenges” that U.S. companies face, U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said.

Kirk, in a briefing call for reporters, did not identify any new cases that could be brought against China or other trading partners as a result of President Barack Obama’s executive order creating the trade enforcement unit.

But the new team will allow the United States “to investigate and enforce trade cases on a scale commensurate with the growing complexity of today’s global economy. With additional resources we’ll be better able to shine the spotlight on trade practices that distort markets and inhibit U.S. exports,” Kirk said.

Commerce Secretary John Bryson said the Obama administration would begin hiring for the new unit within 90 days.