Ex-Im bill would stop discrimination by energy source: document
#Politics
March 19, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Im bill would stop discrimination by energy source: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Senate bill to extend the term of the U.S. Export Import Bank would ban discrimination “against any type of energy source,” according to a summary released on Thursday, effectively ending current limits on financing for coal-fired power plants.

Republican Mark Kirk and Democrat Joe Manchin said on Feb. 25 they were working on legislation to keep the bank open past its current June 30 expiry date but the treatment of coal-fired power projects was holding up a final deal.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler

