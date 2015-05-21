FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehner: No pledge to hold House vote on U.S. Ex-Im Bank renewal
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 21, 2015 / 4:03 PM / in 2 years

Boehner: No pledge to hold House vote on U.S. Ex-Im Bank renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he has made no commitment to hold a vote on renewing the Export-Import Bank, which will have to shut down unless it is reauthorized before its mandate expires on June 30.

Earlier on Thursday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pledged to hold a vote on renewing the bank in June, according to Senate Democrats.

Boehner, also a Republican, said he pledged to take up a reauthorization bill only if one is passed by the House Financial Services Committee.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Emily Stephenson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.