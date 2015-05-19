Senators threaten trade debate until Ex-Im Bank renewal advances

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Tuesday threatened to block progress on key trade legislation until they get assurances of a vote on extending the mandate of the Export-Import Bank.

Democrat Maria Cantwell and Republican Lindsey Graham expressed their frustrations over Congress’ refusal so far to renew the Ex-Im Bank. Both said they would try to block progress on the fast-track trade bill unless there was progress on renewing the Ex-Im Bank. “You are not going to get my vote for cloture or anything else this year until we get a vote on the Ex-Im Bank,” Graham said.