Senators threaten trade debate until Ex-Im Bank renewal advances
May 19, 2015 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Senators threaten trade debate until Ex-Im Bank renewal advances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Tuesday threatened to block progress on key trade legislation until they get assurances of a vote on extending the mandate of the Export-Import Bank.

Democrat Maria Cantwell and Republican Lindsey Graham expressed their frustrations over Congress’ refusal so far to renew the Ex-Im Bank. Both said they would try to block progress on the fast-track trade bill unless there was progress on renewing the Ex-Im Bank. “You are not going to get my vote for cloture or anything else this year until we get a vote on the Ex-Im Bank,” Graham said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
