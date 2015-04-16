FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key points of new U.S. fast-track trade legislation
#Politics
April 16, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Key points of new U.S. fast-track trade legislation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation introduced to the U.S. Congress will set nearly 150 objectives for U.S. trade negotiators and lay the ground rules for how trade deals are approved.

Highlights of the 113-page bill, which gives Congress a yes-or-no vote on trade deals, include:

* trade deals should promote respect for human rights, and enforceable standards for labor and environmental protection.

* parties to a trade agreement with the United States should avoid manipulating exchange rates, including through enforceable rules or monitoring.

* trade agreements must be published on the U.S. Trade Representative’s website 60 days before they are signed by the president.

* the authority will last for three years, with the option of a three-year renewal.

* a new process to potentially turn off streamlined voting procedures in either chamber of Congress if deals are found not to meet standards, which can be triggered by any lawmaker.

* trading partners must not restrict cross-border data flows, or require local storage or processing of data.

* trade deals must prevent government involvement in the violation of intellectual property rights, including cyber

theft and piracy.

Reporting by Krista Hughes. Editing by Andre Grenon

