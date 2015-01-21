U.S. trade official says 'fast-track' is not a rush process

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman speaks during opening remarks at the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade event in Chicago, Illinois, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ top trade official on Wednesday said the nation needs fast-track authority so that its trading partners have confidence when they make a concession, adding that the power is not designed to rush agreements through Congress.

“The one thing about so-called ‘fast track’ is that there is nothing fast about it,” U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a speech.

Fast-track, or trade promotion authority, allows for several months between the administration giving notice to Congress that it plans to sign a trade deal and approving that deal, he said.