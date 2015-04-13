'Fast-track' trade bill could advance soon: Sen. Hatch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Controversial legislation giving President Barack Obama authority to negotiate free-trade deals with other countries under special rules could begin moving through the U.S. Congress in coming weeks, Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said on Monday.

Hatch, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee that oversees trade, told reporters he was continuing to negotiate with the committee’s senior Democrat, Senator Ron Wyden, on a bipartisan “fast-track” trade bill that could be considered soon.

Fast-track legislation, which would restrict Congress to yes or no votes on trade deals, is seen as key to sealing a 12-nation Pacific trade pact.

The legislation under discussion would allow Congress to set negotiating objectives, but it faces opposition from lawmakers worried about trade’s impact on U.S. jobs.

“He’s (Wyden) working with us and we should know pretty soon” whether an agreement can be stuck, Hatch said, adding that the Senate Finance Committee hearing would hold a hearing on the topic this month.

Hatch said that a week after the hearing, which has yet to be formally scheduled, the committee would aim to debate amendments to the bill and try to send it to the full Senate for consideration.

While Hatch, a Republican, would not guarantee that Wyden would sign on to whatever bill was presented, he said: “I believe we’ll be together in the end.”