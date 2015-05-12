FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Hatch: fast-track trade bill 'may be dead'
May 12, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Senator Hatch: fast-track trade bill 'may be dead'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said on Tuesday that a bill to give President Barack Obama “fast-track” authority to negotiate trade deals “may be dead” after a leading pro-trade Democrat said he would not support it.

Hatch, a Republican, said he did not know what would happen next if a scheduled procedural vote on the bill failed. Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the finance panel, said on Tuesday he would vote no, a major blow to supporters of the trade bill.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott

