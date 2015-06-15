FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House majority leader: US trade bill needed by summer's end
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 15, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

House majority leader: US trade bill needed by summer's end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that Congress needed to pass legislation by the end of the summer giving President Barack Obama “fast-track” authority to negotiate foreign trade deals.

McCarthy, a Republican, said leaders are weighing their options after a key piece of the trade package under consideration was defeated in the House last week. McCarthy said no decisions had been made about how to proceed.

He declined to outline the “options” that were being considered by House Republican leaders, other than putting the same fast-track legislation up for another vote on Tuesday as originally planned.

Asked by a reporter when the trade bill must be completed by the House, McCarthy responded: “I think before the summer’s out you’ve got to have it done, and I think each week that goes on may make it a little more difficult.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott and Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.