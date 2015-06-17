U.S. House sets Thursday debate on fast-track trade bill

Speaker of the House John Boehner walks to the House Chamber where members of congress were voting on a package of trade bills in the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, for the second time in a week, has scheduled a debate on “fast-track” trade legislation that President Barack Obama wants to help him complete negotiations on a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade deal.

The House Rules Committee on Wednesday approved rules for debating the legislation on Thursday. Last Friday, the House narrowly approved fast track, but defeated a companion provision in the same bill that would have renewed an expiring aid program for workers who lose their jobs due to trade deals.

House and Senate Republican leaders committed on Wednesday to holding separate votes on the worker aid component, which Obama also wants.