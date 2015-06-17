FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House sets Thursday debate on fast-track trade bill
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 17, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House sets Thursday debate on fast-track trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner walks to the House Chamber where members of congress were voting on a package of trade bills in the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, for the second time in a week, has scheduled a debate on “fast-track” trade legislation that President Barack Obama wants to help him complete negotiations on a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade deal.

The House Rules Committee on Wednesday approved rules for debating the legislation on Thursday. Last Friday, the House narrowly approved fast track, but defeated a companion provision in the same bill that would have renewed an expiring aid program for workers who lose their jobs due to trade deals.

House and Senate Republican leaders committed on Wednesday to holding separate votes on the worker aid component, which Obama also wants.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.